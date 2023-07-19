King Charles hints at resigning & offers throne to Prince William?

Royal commentators Kinsey Schofield and Cristo Foufas believe that Britain’s King Charles has subtly hinted at his potential abdication and passing the crown to his elder son, Prince William.

This speculation comes after King Charles’s official coronation as British monarch and a second ceremony in Scotland, during which Prince William and Kate Middleton played significant roles, being heavily centered.

Kinsey Schofield stated that she perceived their prominent involvement as the King’s way of hinting at the future and acknowledging it with hope. She described the moment as beautiful.

Cristo Foufas supported Kinsey’s remarks, suggesting that it might also signify that King Charles doesn’t expect to reign for a long time. He added that he believes the focus of the future monarchy will be more on William and Kate, as if they were already receiving the symbolic baton handover.

Notably, no British monarch has ever abdicated due to advanced age. Queen Elizabeth, for instance, continued her royal duties as monarch until her death at the age of 96.

