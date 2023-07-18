King Charles miffed as Prince William prevented Wales getaway

The recent decision of Prince William to charge King Charles rent for his preferred holiday home has left the monarch displeased.

The British King has been requested to pay rent if he wishes to stay at his beloved summer residence in Wales, near Brecon Beacons National Park.

According to an insider quoted on Sunday, “The King was quite miffed, but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there, but he will pay rent to the Duchy, and the rest of the time, it will be rented out. The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn’t want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste.”

In 2021, King Charles had expressed his deep affection for Llwynywermod, stating, “Rather 40 years too late, probably. But it’s been a wonderful opportunity, at last, to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can… I’ve always felt that it’s an important part of holding this particular title.”

