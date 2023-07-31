King Charles & royal inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly adopted a different approach to their public image, providing relief for King Charles and Queen Camilla following a bitter row.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now focusing on their future rather than speaking negatively about the royal family, which has “encouraged” the rest of the Firm, according to a source.

In the past, Harry and Meghan openly discussed their experiences within the Firm in a critical manner. Their revelatory conversations included the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, during which Meghan mentioned questions about Archie’s skin color, and claimed that Kate Middleton made her cry over bridesmaid dresses.

Harry also spoke about feeling trapped in the establishment alongside his father and brother. Furthermore, Harry’s memoir, Spare, delved into never-before-seen details about his life in the royal family, including accusations against Prince William.

Since being dropped by Spotify earlier this year, the couple has reportedly shifted their focus to separate business ventures and decided to give up dwelling on the past, which has been a relief for the royal family.

Despite the positive change in approach, the relations between Harry and the rest of the royals are still strained, as mentioned by Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English.

However, the Firm feels encouraged by the couple’s determination to focus on the future instead of family recriminations.

