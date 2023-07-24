Kiran Ashfaque looks spectacular in Beach Pictures

Kiran Ashfaque is known for her work as a model, actress, and social media influencer.

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a talented and brilliant individual from Pakistan, who is known for her work as a model, actress, and social media influencer. She gained popularity when she married the renowned actor Imran Ashraf Awan. However, the couple recently decided to part ways, but they are successfully co-parenting their son, Roham.

Despite the changes in her personal life, Kiran Ashfaque has resumed her modeling and acting career. She also owns a clothing brand, showcasing her diverse talents. Kiran has appeared in several popular dramas, including the well-known drama serial “Khasara.”

Kiran Ashfaque enjoys staying connected with her fans and often shares her new pictures with them. Her fans love her sense of style, as she has a keen eye for fashion. Recently, she delighted her followers with adorable pictures of herself in beautiful beach dresses, including a perfect off-white summer gown for the beach.

Have a look:

