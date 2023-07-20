Margot Robbie’s billion dollar Barbie promise to studios
Margot Robbie sold 'Barbie' as a billion-dollar movie. Margot also shared that...
Fans have been eager to find out the name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy ever since Kourtney announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert. Travis has a unique name in mind for the child, Rocky 13.
The Blink-182 drummer was questioned about his preferred baby name on a recent edition of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” with his daughter, Alabama Barker. He declared, “I like Rocky 13.” Barker continued, “That’s simply the name that’s been on my mind recently.
Alabama strongly disagreed with her father’s idea, saying it’s terrible to name the baby Rocky 13. Travis, who is now 47, explained that the name is appealing to him because it combines two of his favorite things: a movie and a musician.
Despite his fondness for the name, he admitted it might not be the best choice, considering potential issues at school for the baby.
Travis won’t get his wish because a few weeks ago, he made it sound like he and Kourtney had already picked a name for the baby. It seems unlikely that he would reveal the name before the baby is born.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.