Travis Barker thinks the unusual name “Rocky13” is perfect for the on the way baby boy.

The name didn’t impress his daughter Alabama Barker, who described it as “so bad.”

On “GOAT Talk,” the Blink-182 drummer gave an explanation for choosing “Rocky13” as the baby name.

Fans have been eager to find out the name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy ever since Kourtney announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert. Travis has a unique name in mind for the child, Rocky 13.

The Blink-182 drummer was questioned about his preferred baby name on a recent edition of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” with his daughter, Alabama Barker. He declared, “I like Rocky 13.” Barker continued, “That’s simply the name that’s been on my mind recently.