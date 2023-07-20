Advertisement
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Travis Barker naming their baby ‘Rocky 13’

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Travis Barker naming their baby ‘Rocky 13’

  • Travis Barker thinks the unusual name “Rocky13” is perfect for the on the way baby boy.
  • The name didn’t impress his daughter Alabama Barker, who described it as “so bad.”
  • On “GOAT Talk,” the Blink-182 drummer gave an explanation for choosing “Rocky13” as the baby name.
Fans have been eager to find out the name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy ever since Kourtney announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert. Travis has a unique name in mind for the child, Rocky 13.

The Blink-182 drummer was questioned about his preferred baby name on a recent edition of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” with his daughter, Alabama Barker. He declared, “I like Rocky 13.” Barker continued, “That’s simply the name that’s been on my mind recently.

Alabama strongly disagreed with her father’s idea, saying it’s terrible to name the baby Rocky 13. Travis, who is now 47, explained that the name is appealing to him because it combines two of his favorite things: a movie and a musician.

Despite his fondness for the name, he admitted it might not be the best choice, considering potential issues at school for the baby.

Travis won’t get his wish because a few weeks ago, he made it sound like he and Kourtney had already picked a name for the baby. It seems unlikely that he would reveal the name before the baby is born.

Margot Robbie’s billion dollar Barbie promise to studios
Margot Robbie’s billion dollar Barbie promise to studios

Margot Robbie sold 'Barbie' as a billion-dollar movie. Margot also shared that...

