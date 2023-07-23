Kourtney Kardashian shares her pregnancy progress series

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to reveal a series of images of her baby belly at various stages of her pregnancy.

Her post emphasized her choice for maternity wear in black and silver, as well as double denim. The Poosh creator was sitting in a director’s chair in the first image, wearing a sleek black bodysuit that highlighted her pregnancy and looking to her right.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy with Travis Barker last month at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, and she has since been praised for her trendy pregnant style.

In another shot, Kardashian was seen standing in front of an elaborate wooden door with her eyes closed and her hand on her hip, wearing the same black suit as before but this time with a lace garment that hinted at the beginnings of her bump, implying that it was taken earlier in her pregnancy.

Kardashian has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media, while her 47-year-old husband, Barker, has been brainstorming names for their kid.

Barker sat down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama in a recent GOAT Talk interview with Complex to discuss what they consider to be the “Greatest of All Time,” among other things.

During the interview, Barker drew a card with the words “GOAT baby name?” His daughter Alabama, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, instantly offered several options, including names like Audemars, Milan, and Patek. Barker answered humorously with his own suggestion of “Rocky 13.”