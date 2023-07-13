Kris Jenner not want Kim Kardashian to headline The Bachelorette?

Kim Kardashian’s dating life has always been in the news and now that the reality television star is single.

Kim Kardashian told her family that she would be headlining ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Her mother Kris Jenner was not okay with this news and made her intentions very clear.

But being single apparently does not give her free reign to headline the reality series The Bachelorette, according to her mother Kris Jenner, who is absolutely opposed to the idea. Here’s why.

In a preview for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is seen gathering her family together to share some exciting news.

“I got to stand up for this one,” she says in the clip as she faces her family to prank her family under the guise of announcing something. “An executive from Disney called me. Rob Mills. You know these people, but they wanted to call me directly,” the Skims founder started off.

She then added, “And then I was gonna connect them with you once I decided if I was going to do it or not. I’m going to do the show The Bachelorette. I’m going to be The Bachelorette.” A confused Kris asked, “You’re going to do The Bachelorette?” Kim’s sister Khloe thought she was bluffing and said there was no way she was doing that. When she saw the reactions, Kim asked Kris to call Rob Mills, the executive, to verify if she wanted to check.

Advertisement you ready for this @JessePalmerTV? stream a new episode of #TheKardashians this thursday on @hulu and watch @BacheloretteABC mondays at 9/8c on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/bAGq1x9AmF — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) July 12, 2023

During a confessional, Kris said adamantly, “No, not happening. Nope! I’m your momager, manager, mother — name a title. I’ll put any hat on that you want, but you’re not doing this.” The headlining bachelorette of the currently airing season of The Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who was previously a contestant on The Bachelor. Meanwhile, fans thought it was a great idea for Kim to do the show and said they’d totally watch it if she decided to say yes.

