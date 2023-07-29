Advertisement
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Removed from Boston Airport for Gate Camping

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, the beloved Hollywood couple, found themselves in an unexpected situation recently while travelling through Boston’s Logan International Airport. The pair, along with their friends and family, encountered a frustrating delay of over 9 hours, leaving them stranded at the airport.

With no available hotels, the resourceful group decided to camp at the front gate. Kristen Bell took to her Instagram to share their ordeal, posting a video of their airport “camping” experience. Unfortunately, their creative solution didn’t last long, as airport officials intervened and asked them to leave.

In the amusing video, Dax Shepard humorously disclosed that they had spent around $600 on their impromptu stay, purchasing pillows and blankets from the airport for a bit of comfort. Shepard even managed to save $7 by sharing a single toothbrush among the entire family.

Eventually, their flight got postponed to the next day, but their camping adventure was cut short. They had to seek refuge at the homes of “friends of friends” until they could finally board their flight.

Despite the inconvenience, the couple’s lighthearted approach to the situation garnered attention from their social media followers, who appreciated their candidness and ability to make the best of a challenging travel experience.

