Kriti Sanon Begins Property Search in Mumbai

Kriti Sanon ventures into production with her debut project “Do Patti” alongside Kajol.

Kriti actively searches for a larger property in Mumbai, exploring options in Bandra and other key locations.

Kriti currently resides in a rented apartment in Andheri.

Advertisement

Actress Kriti Sanon is experiencing a wave of success as she takes on new ventures. Not only is she set to make her debut as a producer, but her first production, titled “Do Patti,” will feature her alongside renowned actress Kajol.

Sanon expressed her passion for filmmaking and her desire to be more creatively involved in projects that resonate with her. Amidst these professional achievements, Kriti is also focused on personal matters. Sources indicate that she is currently searching for a larger space and actively house hunting.

“Kriti has actively started to look at some properties in Mumbai, as she intends to own a larger space. She has seen some properties in Bandra, however, she is open to other key locations in the city as well. She should zero in on one asset soon,” According to a source, Kriti Sanon is currently residing in a rented apartment located in Andheri.

In terms of her upcoming projects, Kriti Sanon has a busy schedule ahead. She is set to appear in director Rajesh Krishnan’s film “The Crew,” alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Additionally, she has Vikas Bahl’s “Ganapath” with Tiger Shroff and an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline. Interestingly, Kriti will also reunite with her co-star from “Dilwale,” Kajol, after an eight-year gap in the film “Do Patti.”

Speaking about the movie, Kajol mentioned that “Do Patti” is a story deeply rooted in India but offers an exciting experience that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts worldwide.

Advertisement