Articles
Kriti Sanon Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘Blue Butterfly Films’

Kriti Sanon, the popular Bollywood actress, recently launched her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. After the announcement, speculations arose about the connection between the name and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who often used blue butterflies in his Instagram captions. Now, Kriti has revealed the inspiration behind the name in a vlog on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Kriti explained that she chose the name because she loves butterflies and the color blue. For her, blue butterflies signify dreams, wings, flight, freedom, positivity, and happiness. She sees the butterfly as a symbol of transformation, starting as a caterpillar and emerging as a beautiful creature. Kriti related this process to her own journey in the film industry, gradually evolving and growing to become the best version of herself.

Take a look at the video alon with the caption she wrote, “Learnt everything on the job. I’ve slowly gotten to where I am today, evolved into the person I am today. You have your struggles, you move you grow you change and then you find the best, the most beautiful version of yourself and then you fly. So, that’s why it is Blue Butterfly,”

Kriti’s maiden project as a producer under Blue Butterfly Films is the film “Do Patti,” featuring the talented actress Kajol in the lead role. The collaboration holds a special place in Kriti’s heart as it marks her debut as a producer. She expressed her excitement to work with Kajol again after almost eight years since their last film together, “Dilwale.”

With the support of the accomplished writer Kanika Dhillon and the partnership with Netflix, Kriti is looking forward to embarking on this magical journey. The release of “Do Patti” is highly anticipated, as Kriti steps into a new role as a producer and continues to contribute her talents to the world of cinema.

