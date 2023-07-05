Kriti Sanon’s Production Debut: Kajol Joins Her in Do Patti

“Do Patti” is a mystery thriller set in the picturesque hills of North India.

An exclusive report, has revealed that actress Kriti Sanon is set to enter the world of film production with her upcoming project, “Do Patti,” in which she will also star. Kriti recently announced the launch of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films, on social media. She hinted at a special announcement and has now confirmed the details of this highly anticipated film.

“Do Patti” is a mystery thriller set in the picturesque hills of North India. The film marks Kriti’s debut as a producer and holds a special place in her heart. Expressing her excitement, Kriti shares, “I’ve always loved every aspect of filmmaking and wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. With ‘Do Patti,’ I felt it was time to shift gears and take on more. I’m thrilled to collaborate with the incredibly talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer, and there couldn’t have been a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. I’m also delighted to be working with the amazing Kajol ma’am again after almost eight years since ‘Dilwale.’ I can’t wait for this ride to begin.”

Kajol, who is joining forces with Kriti after their last collaboration in “Dilwale,” expressed her excitement about the standout script of “Do Patti.” She shares, “It’s a story deeply rooted in India, yet promises a thrilling experience that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”

Renowned writer-turned-producer Kanika Dhillon, who is also part of the project, expressed her fulfillment in being involved in “Do Patti” and is eager to share this project with the world. “Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight, and I’m extremely grateful to be working with the stellar team at Netflix to share our story across 190 countries,” says Kanika.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, also shared her excitement about the film, stating, “We are thrilled to bring together the powerhouse talent of Kajol and Kriti Sanon on screen with ‘Do Patti.’ Both actors are passionate about storytelling and always deliver unforgettable performances. Additionally, we’re delighted to support Kanika Dhillon and Kriti as they embark on their first creative journey as producers. We look forward to working together to bring their creative vision to our audiences and continue to tell riveting and exciting local stories.”

With Kriti Sanon stepping into the role of a producer, along with the talented cast and crew involved, “Do Patti” promises to be a captivating cinematic experience that will captivate audiences both in India and around the world.

