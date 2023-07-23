Kubra Khan open-up about her worst performances in dramas

Kubra Khan also starred in the film “London Nahi Jaunga.”

Kubra is an incredibly talented Pakistani actress known for her remarkable performances in various popular TV dramas and films. She has appeared in hit serials such as “Muqabil,” “Alif,” “Alif Allah Aur Insaan,” “Sang E Mar Mar,” “Sinf E Aahan,” “Sang E Mah,” and “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.” Her acting career took off with a successful feature film, “Na Maloom Afraad,” after director Nabeel Qureshi discovered her on Facebook and offered her a role in the film. Kubra Khan also starred in the film “London Nahi Jaunga.”

Recently, Kubra Khan made an appearance on a show, “The Talk Talk Show,” hosted by Hassan Choudary. During the show, Kubra candidly shared that she is her own harshest critic. She believes that if she starts thinking she has delivered her best performances, she won’t continue to grow and learn as an actress. She openly admitted that there are many of her own performances that she doesn’t particularly like.

Talking about the worst performances, she said, “Alif Allah Aur Insan is my worst performance, I hated it, I hated my character, I am sure there would be more performances, oh! Can I say this? Well, I didn’t perform well in Sang E Mah. I could have done better” Talking about the character’s criticism, she said, “We had a lot of reasons for Shehrezade to be the way she was”. She further added, “I didn’t see more than two scenes, there was no reaction from fans as well, there was nothing in it, also, I didn’t like the reactions of fans myself “

