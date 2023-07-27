Kubra Khan’s Upcoming Drama Receives Criticism From Netizens

An exciting new drama series featuring an ensemble cast, with the talented Kubra Khan in the lead role is gearing up to enthral the audience. However, the drama’s teasers have taken fans by surprise, as they showcase Kubra Khan in the role of a charismatic morning show host, a departure from the usual norm.

Directed by the skilled Haseeb Hassan and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama “Jannat Se Aagey” promises to be an engaging watch. Written by the renowned Umera Ahmed, the show boasts an impressive cast, including Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, Lubna Aslam, Shahryar Zaidi, Hina Bayat, Faiza Gilani, Azlan, Hoorain, Sohail Khan, Aasia, and Sara Ashraf.

The teasers have sparked significant reactions among the public, leaving fans intrigued and praising Kubra Khan’s remarkable portrayal as a morning show host, drawing inspiration from authentic Pakistani morning shows. One teaser even depicts her conducting an interview with a couple, adding to the anticipation surrounding the drama.

However, many fans were left disappointed and even compared her to popular TikTok sensation, Jannat Mirza.

On the work front, Khan has recently appeared in Superstar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.

