“Kuch Ankahi” Last Episode Leaves Viewers Satisfied

Kuch Ankahi, a well-liked drama serial, has been directed by the renowned Nadeem Baig and produced by Six Sigma Plus Productions. The drama was skillfully penned by Muhammad Ahmed, who also portrayed the character of the father in the show. The stellar cast features talented actors such as Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Sajal Aly, Mira Sethi, Qudsiya Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Bilal Abbas, Ali Safeena, Asma Abbas, Irsa Ghazal, and others.

Yesterday marked the airing of the final episode of Kuch Ankahi, and fans expressed their absolute adoration for the drama throughout its run. Viewers found satisfaction in the happy ending of Salman and Aliya’s storyline, but they were also saddened by Asfar’s situation. While they were pleased with Aliya and Salman’s conclusion, they expressed their fondness for Phupo and Thanvi Sahab’s track as well. Fans admired Kuch Ankahi as a pure masterpiece that did not drag and concluded beautifully. They praised the makers for presenting a show that stands out from other overly hyped productions.

Viewers noted that Kuch Ankahi provided pure entertainment and left them feeling fulfilled as viewers. A few fans rooted for Aliya and Asfar and believed that Aliya might have made the wrong decision, but overall, fans expressed contentment with the outcome. They also shared their sentiment of missing the drama in the future. Even viewers from other countries regarded the drama as an underrated gem that everyone should watch. Here, we have gathered comments from the episode to capture the viewers’ sentiments.