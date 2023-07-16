Kusha Kapila Faces Backlash as Netizen Alleges ‘Fame Digger’ Behavior for Picture with Deepika Padukone

Kusha Kapila collaborated with Deepika Padukone for a project.

A netizen called her a “fame digger” for sharing a pic with Deepika.

Kusha Kapila responded to the comment, saying “You can do better. Try again.”

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently joined forces with Deepika Padukone for a collaboration. Sharing their picture on her Instagram account, Kusha encountered a negative comment from a netizen. However, instead of ignoring it, Kusha responded with a fitting reply, standing up for herself.

Some time ago, Kusha Kapila posted a photo alongside the actress from the film Pathaan. In her caption, Kapila expressed her thoughts on the picture.

“I am out of captions because look at her…thank you for all the love on our collab… my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory.”

Kusha Kapila has been making news lately following her announcement of parting ways with her former husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia.

She shared, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Following the incident, Kusha Kapila became the target of online trolls who accused her of leaving Zorawar in pursuit of career success. However, Kusha promptly addressed the accusations and clarified her stance, “This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven’t given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab.”

