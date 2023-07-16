Kusha Kapila reacts to ‘Fame Digger’ comment on Deepika’s collab

Kusha Kapila recently partnered with Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

The couple shared a photo of them together, and one user labelled her a ‘fame digger’.

She recently announced her divorce from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia.

Advertisement

Kusha Kapila, a social media influencer, recently teamed with Deepika Padukone. On Sunday, she posted a photo with Deepika on her Instagram account, and one user labelled her a ‘fame digger’ in the comments. Kusha did not let it go unanswered and responded angrily.

Kusha shared her work experience with Deepika Padukone in a photo with her.

She wrote, “I am out of captions because look at her. Thank you for all the love on our collab my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila) Advertisement

Someone responded to the post by saying, “Fame digger.” Kusha responded to the individual, saying, “You can do better. “Try once more.” Some followers welcomed her response, while others advised Kusha to disregard it.

Kusha made headlines recently when she announced her divorce from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways,” she said in a statement. This has not been an easy decision by any stretch of the imagination, but we know it is the best one for us at this point in our lives. The love and life we’ve had together still mean everything to us, but what we’re looking for now doesn’t match. We gave it everything we had till we couldn’t anymore.”

“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support,” it further added.

She has now endured online assaults from trolls who claimed she abandoned Zorawar after achieving success in her career. “This topic is officially over for me, moving forward,” she emphasised afterwards. I have never made a statement to anyone and will never make one. I don’t have a public relations crew, thus no story is a fabrication. Ho gaya ab (It’s finished).”

Advertisement

She further revealed, “Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn’t mean I haven’t seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars (useless, disgusting mosquitoes) with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over.”

Also Read Katrina Kaif’s Missing Male Influence: A Vacuum of Emotions Katrina Kaif, the popular Bollywood actor, has spoken candidly about the absence...