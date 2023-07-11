Kusha Kapila: Shutting Down Trolls Post-Separation

Kusha Kapila is known for her hilarious and relatable content.

She announced her separation from her husband of six years, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia.

She has now decided to break her silence and respond to the attacks.

In an old interview that resurfaced online, Kusha was seen agreeing with Karan Johar’s statement that “Sexual infidelity is not infidelity.” This only fueled the trolling further. Taking matters into her own hands, Kusha took to her Instagram story to address the situation. She wrote, “This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven’t given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team, so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It’s done now).”

Expressing her frustration, Kusha added, “I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitized comment sections, and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it. But that doesn’t mean I haven’t seen how so many of you have fought with these trolls with logic and dignity. It sucks that you have to do this, but I promise that I am sanitizing my feed slowly but steadily.”

Amidst the trolling, Kusha received support from her ex-husband Zorawar, who spoke out against the attacks. He shared a post stating, “Divorce, much like our marriage, was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better.”

Despite the controversy, Kusha has been focusing on other aspects of her life. Recently, she was seen enjoying a fun reunion with Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and other social media influencers, dubbing it the “best kitty party.”

As Kusha Kapila faces the aftermath of her separation announcement, she remains determined to move forward and maintain her dignity amidst the trolling storm.

