Just before news of their separation became public, Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky were captured smiling together in a selfie. The photo was shared on Richards’ Instagram Story as they wished their friend Faye Resnick a happy 66th birthday.

Despite the confirmation of their split after 27 years of marriage, Umansky also reposted the picture. According to a source, Kyle and Mauricio had already been separated for some time but were still living together. They maintained a friendly relationship while they figured out their future plans for themselves and their family.

In the past, the couple denied rumours of any marital issues when Richards was seen without her wedding ring. Speculation arose when photos of Richards from February showed her without the ring after leaving the gym.

Some reports suggested that their separation occurred during the filming of Season 13 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which is scheduled to air in the fall of 2023. Richards dismissed the rumours and attributed the absence of her ring to concerns about safety and her recent workout.

She expressed her resilience and stated that she was unfazed by the speculation surrounding her marriage. As of now, neither Richards nor Umansky has addressed their breakup, and their representatives have not responded to requests for comment. The couple got married in January 1996 and have three daughters together, while Richards also has an older daughter from her previous marriage.