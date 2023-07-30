Kylie Jenner shares her son ‘Belated Birthday’ Pictures

Kylie Jenner shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story featuring her son Aire.

Kylie Jenner shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story featuring her son Aire and his cousin Tatum holding hands. It was a sweet message celebrating Tatum’s first birthday, which happened the day before. Kylie captioned the photo with “Happy belated birthday Tatum. We love you. Aire’s best friend for life.”

Tatum is the youngest son of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and his parents showered him with love and attention during his birthday week. They threw him a space-themed party with rocket chairs and starry treats, keeping in line with the theme. Khloé shared all the details about the celebration, including blue and white balloons, space helmet party favors, and an astronaut-topped birthday cake.

The party was filled with family and friends, and Kylie’s post showed that even the youngest relatives were joining in the celebration. The photo captured the adorable moment when Aire and Tatum were holding each other’s hands, exemplifying their bond as best friends for life.

Khloé’s daughter True and her cousin Dream, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, had fun making slime together at the party. Psalm, the son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was also seen enjoying play dough space discovery. It was a joyous occasion filled with love and family moments.

Khloé marked Tatum’s special day by sharing a series of adorable photos on her own Instagram account, cherishing the precious memories of her son’s first birthday.

“Tatum, you have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have,” Kardashian wrote. “You both remind me so much of Uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle.”

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son!,” Thompson wrote in his own sweet tribute to baby Tatum.

“You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.”

