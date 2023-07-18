Laal Singh Chaddha Casting Twist: Kiara Advani Opens Up

Kiara Advani revealed her audition experience for the critically acclaimed film, “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

In a candid interview, popular actress Kiara Advani revealed her audition experience for the critically acclaimed film, “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. While Kiara didn’t specify the character she auditioned for, it is widely believed to be the role eventually portrayed by Kareena Kapoor. Reflecting on her audition, Kiara admitted she might have been “terrible” as she didn’t land the part, but she appreciated the importance of proving suitability for specific roles.

“Laal Singh Chaddha,” directed by Advait Chandan, is an Indian adaptation of the beloved Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump.” The film faced initial controversies and boycott calls but managed to earn around ₹130 crore at the worldwide box office within a month of release, later finding success on Netflix.

During an interview with Film Companion, Kiara shared her openness to auditioning for roles and cited Kareena Kapoor’s audition for “Laal Singh Chaddha” as an inspiration. She revealed that she had auditioned for the film without initially realizing it was the project in question. Humorously, Kiara confessed that she would rather not watch her audition, implying that she may not have performed to her satisfaction. However, she emphasized the importance of the casting process and finding the best fit for each role, regardless of who might be the “better actor.”

Prior to Kiara’s revelations, Kareena Kapoor had also shared her audition experience for “Laal Singh Chaddha.” The actress had shown dedication in proving her suitability for the role, especially in portraying the character at different life stages.

Looking ahead, Kiara Advani is set to star alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming film “Game Changer.” Additionally, there have been reports of her being considered for the movie “Jee Le Zaraa,” potentially replacing Priyanka Chopra in the project.

Both Kiara and Kareena’s insights shed light on the auditioning process in the film industry, highlighting the commitment and determination required to secure significant roles. Their stories serve as a reminder that casting decisions aim to find the perfect fit for each character, ensuring a compelling and authentic cinematic experience.

