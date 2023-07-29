Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill Enjoy Luxury Yacht Vacation

Leonardo DiCaprio has been making headlines with rumours surrounding his love life. The renowned Hollywood actor has been keeping a low profile, spending quality time away from the media’s gaze. However, recent sightings suggest that DiCaprio is enjoying a vacation in Italy with his rumoured girlfriend, model Neelam Gill.

New pictures released by The Hollywood Life show the alleged couple having a great time on a luxury yacht in Italy. DiCaprio was spotted shirtless, taking in the view, while Gill flaunted her well-toned physique in a light blue string bikini and black sunglasses.

Accompanied by family and close friends, including Neelam Gill, the Oscar-winning actor has kept tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship. Speculations about his love life have also linked him to supermodel Gigi Hadid, but details remain unconfirmed.

As always, Leonardo DiCaprio prefers to keep his personal life private, leaving fans curious about the true nature of his connections with various models. For now, the actor seems to be savouring his time in Italy, enjoying the company of friends and rumoured companions alike.

