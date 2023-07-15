Liam Payne admitted that he was directing his anger in the wrong direction

Liam Payne’s struggle with fatherhood before rehab

He felt like he had changed a lot after a problematic interview with Logan Paul. In that interview, he said negative things about his former band and mentioned that having a child had negatively affected his relationship with his former partner Cheryl Tweedy.

However, he later admitted that he was directing his anger in the wrong direction because he was frustrated with his career.

Liam expresses gratitude towards Cheryl, a former member of Girls Aloud who is 40 years old, and their six-year-old son for giving him the opportunity to focus on his problems and grow as a father.

Speaking in a candid YouTube clip, he said: “Time with Bear’s been really, really great.

“More than anything, I want to say thank you to him and his mum [Cheryl Tweedy] for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because I had to.

“There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him other than just caring for him very deeply and loving him deeply, which is obviously the most important thing.”

