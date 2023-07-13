Liam Payne talks about the contentious remarks on Zayn Malik

Liam Payne spoke candidly about the contentious remarks he made about his friendship with Zayn.

Payne talked about his May 2022 interview on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, spoke candidly about the contentious remarks he made about his friendship with Zayn Malik in a recent I’m Back video on YouTube.

Payne talked about his May 2022 interview on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, where he disparaged Malik and disclosed information regarding a violent incident with another member of One Direction.

However, Payne now reveals a change of heart and takes responsibility for his words. Payne previously said “many reasons why” he dislikes Malik.

When he made his comments about Malik and his bandmates, Payne confessed that he had been annoyed and upset. He admitted that instead of taking stock of himself, he let his anger out, which had a negative impact on his relationships with others and his reputation.

Payne expressed regret over the criticism of his old bandmates and thanked them for helping him through his trying times. Payne said “I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards on everybody else. It was wrong really, and my own frustrations with my own career. I want to apologize for that.”

