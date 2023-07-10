Liam Payne’s struggle with fatherhood before rehab

Liam expresses gratitude towards Cheryl, a former member of Girls Aloud who is 40 years old, and their six-year-old son for giving him the opportunity to focus on his problems and grow as a father.

Speaking in a candid YouTube clip, he said: “Time with Bear’s been really, really great.

“More than anything, I want to say thank you to him and his mum [Cheryl Tweedy] for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because I had to.

“There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him other than just caring for him very deeply and loving him deeply, which is obviously the most important thing.”

The singer behind "Strip That Down" shared an update on his son Bear, mentioning that the little boy even corrects his dad when he says words incorrectly. Liam said of his son: "He's awesome. I mean he's growing up far too quickly. "He actually texted me the other day from his iPad saying, 'Hello, Dad.' What, you're six, like, what are you doing? I tried to make [my response] joking because [I thought] what's my job for now and I put 'hello' with no 'H' and the simple response I got back was, 'No, no, it's not ello it's hello with an H.' So, he's learning really quickly. "He's far more smarter than I think I'll ever be. He's a wonder, but he's definitely learning to talk at this moment in time and it's a lot of fun to be around to watch him grow."