Lily Collins’ Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Charlie McDowell

Articles
Lily Collins counted herself as the ‘luckiest lady’ as she gushed over her filmmaker husband Charlie McDowell who turned 40 on Monday, July 10, 2023.

In an Instagram post, Collins shared an adorable video compilation of their best moments together and wrote a heartfelt birthday note to McDowell.

Collins began her tribute by expressing her joy and referring to Charlie McDowell as her “one.” She emphasized that despite turning 40, McDowell would always be young at heart.

She continued to express her admiration for McDowell’s contributions to the world, his ability to bring laughter, his passion for his work, the love he has given to their loved ones, and the beauty and art he has created. Collins considered herself the luckiest lady to journey through life with him, expressing her love and appreciation for his heart, talent, and sense of humour.

Collins concluded by expressing her excitement for their future together and their continued adventures. She acknowledged that their journey began on the set of McDowell’s film, Gilded Rage, and celebrated their engagement in September 2020, followed by their wedding at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

