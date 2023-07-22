Love from Mohanlal to Mammootty on Big Award Win

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema,

He took to Twitter to congratulate the winners of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards 2023.

It was undoubtedly one of the megastar’s finest performances.

Advertisement

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema, took to Twitter to congratulate the winners of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards 2023. In a heartfelt message, he gave a special shout-out to his dear friend and colleague, Mammootty, who bagged the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in the movie “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.” In the film, Mammootty portrayed the role of a middle-aged Malayali Christian man who wakes up one day and starts behaving like a Tamil man named Sundaram, missing for two years. It was undoubtedly one of the megastar’s finest performances.

Mohanlal also extended his congratulations to director Mahesh Narayanan, who won the award for his movie “Ariyippu.” Additionally, he praised actor Kunchako Boban, who received a special jury mention for his outstanding acting in “Nna Thaan Case Kodu.” Not forgetting the talents on the female front, Mohanlal sent his love and best wishes to actress Vincy Aloshious, who was honored with the Best Actress award for her powerhouse performance in the film “Rekha.”

In his Twitter post, Mohanlal called for a resounding round of applause for all the winners and urged them to keep rocking in their future endeavors.

Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka – my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking! Advertisement — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 21, 2023

On the work front, Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s “Malaikottai Vaaliban” in Kerala. Moreover, he is playing a significant role in Rajinikanth’s movie “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Fans can also look forward to Mohanlal’s directorial debut, “Barroz,” set to release this summer. Furthermore, he is all set to reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film “L2: Empuraan,” the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster, “Lucifer.”

The prolific actor is teaming up with director Jeethu Joseph for the fifth time as well. Besides his ongoing collaborations, Mohanlal has another pan-Indian film, “Vrushabha,” in the pipeline with producer Ekta Kapoor.

As Mohanlal continues to impress with his remarkable acting prowess and diverse projects, fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming films, which promise to be nothing short of extraordinary.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph Collaborate Again In Exciting Project Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, renowned for their successful collaboration in the...