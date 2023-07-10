Angad Bedi, who recently collaborated with Mrunal Thakur in Lust Stories 2, has openly shared his experience working with her in the film.

According to sources, Bedi expressed his admiration for Thakur, both as a co-actor and as a human being, and credited her for bringing out the best in him. He stated, “I feel that Mrunal, as a co-actor and human being, brought all the niceness out of me. The credit should go to her. She saw me in a certain way, and she brought a certain energy towards me. I just responded with that energy.”

Furthermore, Bedi mentioned the on-screen chemistry between them, describing them as a good-looking and cute couple that resonates with the audience. He added, “I think that is what people like in ‘Made For Each Other’.”

Expressing his desire for future collaborations with Thakur, Bedi commented, “I feel that hopefully, I can collaborate more with her in future films. It will be very nice. She is lovely. She has got a beautiful face, expressive eyes, and a lovely smile. These are all good attributes to have. I have been fortunate to have worked with very good heroines. I would rate Mrunal Thakur right up there as the very best.”

Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur starred in Lust Stories 2, directed by R Balki, alongside actress Neena Gupta.

