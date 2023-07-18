Maaz Safder family pictures from their Northern Trip

Maaz Safder is a talented and successful Pakistani YouTuber.

Maaz Safder is a talented and successful Pakistani YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. He initially gained popularity through the TikTok app but eventually transitioned to YouTube vlogging. As a young social media star, he quickly rose to fame. Presently, Maaz owns a luxurious resort in Swat and also has his own fragrance brand. His official YouTube channel has amassed a large following of 3.35 million subscribers. At the young age of 23, Maaz Safder achieved millionaire status.

Maaz Safder is dedicated to his fans and regularly shares updates about his life. His daily routine vlogs are highly appreciated by his followers. Recently, Maaz Safder is enjoying a wonderful vacation in Naran with his lovely family. He, along with his wife, son, parents, and siblings, is having an adventurous and enjoyable time in Naran. They have shared beautiful pictures from Jheel Saif Ul Malook, showcasing the breathtaking scenery. Maaz Safder also posted pictures with his son during their trip to Naran. We have collected these lovely pictures from Maaz Safder’s Instagram and YouTube accounts.

