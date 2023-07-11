Madonna asks crew not to cancel tour in “battle raging” with them

Madonna had to engage in a battle with her management team to prevent them from postponing her tour after she was hospitalized due to a severe bacterial infection.

The Queen of Pop, eager to kick off her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, faced opposition from her managers and insurance company who believed she needed more time to recover before returning to the stage, considering the demanding nature of tours.

An insider revealed, “Madonna told everyone she wants to do the whole thing [soon], but her management team and her insurance company kicked back.”

This led to a conflict, with Madonna pushing for an earlier tour start date. The source added, “While she has some rehearsing still to do, she has been working at it for months and knows exactly what needs to be done. She is just eager to get out there — as eager as her fans are to see her.”

After her health scare, the Material Girl hitmaker took to social media and announced the postponement of her tour, originally scheduled for July, to October 2023.

Advertisement

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Madonna expressed her gratitude for the positive energy, prayers, and support she had received. She shared her road to recovery and mentioned that the North American leg of the tour would be rescheduled, with the European leg set to begin in October.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Advertisement

However, despite being discharged from the hospital, a close friend of Madonna revealed that she is still experiencing weakness. Walking exhausts her, and although she believed she was well enough to proceed with her US dates, she was ultimately overruled to prevent any potential relapse.

Also Read Harper Beckham receives heartfelt birthday tribute by Nicola Peltz Harper Beckham celebrated her 12th birthday on July 10, 2023, and received...