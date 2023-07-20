Madonna health update: Singer’s first photo after ICU release

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she was hospitalized last month due to a serious bacterial infection. He mentioned on Instagram that she is expected to recover fully, but because of this, her Celebration Tour, originally planned to start on July 15 in Vancouver, will be postponed. The tour was meant to celebrate her 40th career anniversary.

