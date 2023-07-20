Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Madonna health update: Singer’s first photo after ICU release

Madonna health update: Singer’s first photo after ICU release

Articles
Advertisement
Madonna health update: Singer’s first photo after ICU release

Madonna health update: Singer’s first photo after ICU release

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Why was Madonna admitted to the hospital?
  • Madonna’s Celebration Tour.
    • Advertisement
  • Madonna shared two photos of herself wearing red lipstick and hugging a purple plush toy.

Madonna is back on Instagram after being in the hospital’s intensive care unit. She posted her first selfie today, showing her smiling and wearing a white and pink blouse while holding a big bunch of pink flowers. Her golden hair is styled in two braids.

Advertisement

In the picture’s caption, Madonna probably expressed gratitude to her friends and supporters for being there for her during her health issues. “‘A single rose can be my garden. A single friend, my world.’ Thank You,”

Advertisement

In her Instagram Story, Madonna shared two photos of herself wearing red lipstick and hugging a purple plush toy.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Advertisement

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she was hospitalized last month due to a serious bacterial infection. He mentioned on Instagram that she is expected to recover fully, but because of this, her Celebration Tour, originally planned to start on July 15 in Vancouver, will be postponed. The tour was meant to celebrate her 40th career anniversary.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Does Kim Kardashian regret her fast-paced romance with Pete Davidson?
Does Kim Kardashian regret her fast-paced romance with Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian bares her soul on the emotional rollercoaster following her divorce...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story