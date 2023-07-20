Madonna health update: Singer’s first photo after ICU release

Does Kim Kardashian regret her fast-paced romance with Pete Davidson?
Madonna is back on Instagram after being in the hospital’s intensive care unit. She posted her first selfie today, showing her smiling and wearing a white and pink blouse while holding a big bunch of pink flowers. Her golden hair is styled in two braids.
In the picture’s caption, Madonna probably expressed gratitude to her friends and supporters for being there for her during her health issues. “‘A single rose can be my garden. A single friend, my world.’ Thank You,”
In her Instagram Story, Madonna shared two photos of herself wearing red lipstick and hugging a purple plush toy.
Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she was hospitalized last month due to a serious bacterial infection. He mentioned on Instagram that she is expected to recover fully, but because of this, her Celebration Tour, originally planned to start on July 15 in Vancouver, will be postponed. The tour was meant to celebrate her 40th career anniversary.
