Madonna is back to Instagram after health recovery

Madonna updates her fans on her health through Instagram after posting many photographs. The 64-year-old posted a photo of herself hugging an extensive arrangement of pink flowers.

“A single rose can serve as my garden. A single friend, my world,” the Grammy winner said on Instagram, beside a white heart and a rose emoji. “Thank you.”

On June 24, the 64-year-old was transported to the intensive care unit after developing “serious bacterial infections.”

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the Grammy winner told followers on July 10.

On the other hand, the Frozen Crooner’s highly anticipated Celebration Tour has been postponed due to her hospitalization.

Advertisement

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna said.

My second thinking was that I didn’t want to let anyone down who had purchased tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let anyone down who had worked so hard with me over the last few months to develop my performance. I despise disappointing people.”