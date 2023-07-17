Madonna’s Celebration tour postponement may cost millions

Madonna could lose millions if her Celebration tour is canceled due to a health risk.

The popstar was forced to cancel her highly anticipated tour after being hospitalized with a potentially fatal bacterial infection.

According to Star Magazine, Madonna, who is said to be focusing on her health following her hospitalization, stands to “lose millions” if her tour does not take place soon.

“She’s feeling better,” stated a source, “but she’s still being monitored around the clock by medical professionals.”

“There’s no telling when she’ll be back on her feet,” said the person.

The insider explained how the tour’s postponement will affect Madonna financially, saying, “Now that it’s been postponed indefinitely, this could wind up being very costly to Madonna.”

“She stands to lose millions,” the insider said, adding that Madonna is focusing on getting healthy in the midst of it all.

“These things take time to recover from,” said the insider.

Madonna was hospitalized last month after collapsing from a bacterial infection, but she is finally home.

Madonna updated her fans on her health through Instagram, writing, “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement.” I could feel your affection.”

“I’m on the mend and extremely grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote.