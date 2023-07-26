Mahesh Bhatt Faces Backlash for Avoiding Pooja Bhatt Mention in Interview

Mahesh Bhatt was asked about Pooja Bhatt at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor expressed their admiration for the film.

Mahesh Bhatt attended the exclusive screening of Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Following the event, a video shared by Pinkvilla showed the filmmaker being questioned by paparazzi as he left the venue. When asked about Pooja Bhatt, he chose to focus on praising his daughter Alia Bhatt’s performance in the film, avoiding any direct response about Pooja Bhatt.

On Wednesday evening, photographers caught Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan leaving the screening and heading to their car. A video of this event was later shared online. However, when asked about Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt decided to remain silent and did not offer any response to the question. The paparazzo mentioned being a fan of Pooja, but his acknowledgment was met with no reaction from Mahesh Bhatt.

Mahesh replied, “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now).” When further asked about how he liked the film, he replied, “Bohut kamaal ki (It was amazing).”

Mahesh Bhatt’s response sparked widespread reactions, with many accusing him of favoritism and calling him partial in his remarks.

One fan said, “What a horrid response!” Another one said, “Advertising for his own daughters movie. He’s weird anyway.” one fan also asked, “why this discrimination inbetween two own daughters?” “That’s rude and partial!” exclaimed another.

Pooja Bhatt has taken a temporary leave from the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 due to undisclosed medical reasons. While the specific details of her health condition remain undisclosed, insiders indicate that she is expected to return to the show shortly after completing medical examinations.

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram Stories to express her admiration for the film. She shared her thoughts, praising the movie, “One full fat family entertainer coming your way this Friday…” Neetu Kapoor, Alia’s mother-in-law, expressed on Instagram Stories that Alia’s appearance is admirable “shines” and looks “gorgeous.”

Karan Johar makes his directorial comeback with “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” after a seven-year break since “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in 2016. The movie brings together Alia Bhatt, who started her lead acting career with Karan’s “Student of the Year” in 2012, and Jaya Bachchan, known for her role in his 2001 film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” Additionally, the film reunites Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who previously appeared together in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” in 2019.

Ranveer’s family in the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” includes veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who portray the Randhawas. Meanwhile, Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, along with actor Shabana Azmi, play Alia’s family, known as the Chatterjees. The film is set to be released on July 28th.

