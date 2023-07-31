Mahira Khan Reveals Her Skincare Routine Secrets

Lollywood’s reigning queen, Mahira Khan, always looks charming and youthful, and her secret is surprisingly simple and affordable. While many people opt for expensive surgeries and skincare routines, the Raees star follows a basic routine to maintain her fresh skin.

Unlike a rigorous beauty regime, the Humsafar actress relies on natural remedies due to her past restriction from beauty salons. She embraces a makeup-free face off-screen and prefers subtle makeup when necessary.

One of her go-to tricks is using ice cubes on her face before applying makeup to keep her skin looking fresh. Additionally, she applies a mixture of pure honey and lemon to her skin.

The ice bath, where she puts ice cubes and cold water in a bowl and briefly immerses her face, is an effective and affordable skincare routine she swears by.

Aside from her ethereal beauty, Mahira Khan is a talented actress, as seen in her record-breaking performance in Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt. Her next project is Neelofar.

