Malala Yousafzai receives heartfelt wishes on 26th birthday

Malala Yousafzai, Pakistan’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, recently celebrated her 26th birthday. Taking to Twitter, the activist shared a photo of herself with ‘her’ girls in Nigeria, where she celebrated her birthday while raising awareness about their right to an education. On the same day, Malala addressed the United Nations.

“Today I’m in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started 10 years ago,” she wrote. Malala told the UN in Nigeria about some of the young women she has met over the years who had gone on to get university degrees and even start working.

Today I’m in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started 10 years ago. 🎂 @MalalaFund pic.twitter.com/XaLZSyFFZ8 — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 12, 2023

“We should celebrate the girl who goes to university, takes a job, chooses when and if she marries. But we should not deceive ourselves into thinking that we have made enough progress,” she said. “I want to cheer for those who have made it, despite the challenges they faced. But my heart aches for those who we failed. Every young woman like me has friends we saw being left behind – those whose governments, communities and families held them back.”

Malala’s hubby and family also wished her well on social media. Asser Malik captioned a photo of himself and his wife, “Happy Birthday Malala. You don’t need any reminders of how amazing you are. But for what it’s worth you are the best partner I could have ever hoped for.”

Happy Birthday Malala. You don't need any reminders of how amazing you are. But for what it's worth you are the best partner I could have ever hoped for. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UreAmGlaI1 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2023

Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, also wished her a happy birthday. Ziauddin captioned a photo of the 26-year-old with himself and her mother, “Happy birthday Jaani Mun! We love you so much.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an Indian icon, also celebrated the education advocate’s birthday. “Happy birthday, Malala!” the former Miss World posted with a photo of the two. “May you be blessed with the best, always,” Priyanka wrote.

Malala, then 16, famously said before the United Nations in 2013 that “one child, one teacher, one pen, and one book can change the world.” Her youthful idealism has now faded.

“I will tell you today what I did not know then. One child, even with the best resources and encouragement, one child can’t change the world. Neither can one president or prime minister,” she added. “One teacher, one activist, one parent – no one can change the world on their own. What is true is that change can begin with just one person.”