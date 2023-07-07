Mamya Shajaffar Sets the Dance Floor on Fire with Atif Aslam’s Latest Song

Mamya Shajaffar Sets the Dance Floor on Fire with Atif Aslam’s Latest Song

Articles
Advertisement
Mamya Shajaffar Sets the Dance Floor on Fire with Atif Aslam’s Latest Song

Mamya Shajaffar Sets the Dance Floor on Fire with Atif Aslam’s Latest Song

Advertisement
  • Mamya Shajaffar is a rising actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
  • Mamya shares candid glimpses into her personal life, fostering a strong connection with her fans.
  • Mamya Shajaffar lights up the dance floor to Atif Aslam’s latest song.
Advertisement

Mamya Shajaffar, a promising actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to captivate the online world. Known for her dynamic dance skills and fearless fashion choices, Mamya effortlessly shares candid glimpses into her personal life, fostering a strong connection with her dedicated fan base.

Mamya Shajaffar, the popular Meesni actress, delighted her fans by sharing a new video of her dancing to the latest song “Jalna” by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. Her graceful moves once again demonstrated her talent and commitment to delivering captivating performances for her audience. The video garnered a highly positive reception from social media users.

In an Instagram post, the star of “Jhok Sarkar” shares, “Rizzy and Atif are seriously turning up the heat with their latest track “Jalna”. So it only made sense to add to the fire with some moves of our own!”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

Advertisement

Shajaffar is making a name for herself as a talented young actress through her exceptional performances in projects such as “Meesni,” “Jhok Sarkar,” and the web series “Midsummer Chaos.” Her acting skills have garnered attention and established her as a promising talent in the industry.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story