Maniesh Paul Recounts Embarrassing Moment with Akshay Kumar on TV Show

Maniesh Paul is an Indian actor and television host.

He began his career as a radio jockey.

He once faced Akshay Kumar’s sudden outburst at an award show.

Maniesh Paul recently revealed an incident at an award show where he faced Akshay Kumar’s sudden outburst. However, he managed to swiftly adapt to the situation.

During a recent interview, Maniesh Paul candidly shared a memorable incident involving Akshay Kumar during a show. He recalled feeling embarrassed when Akshay raised his voice, especially since his mother was present at the time. However, Maniesh managed to handle the situation skillfully by using his humor, which ultimately impressed Akshay and earned him praise from the actor.

Maniesh Paul began his career as a radio jockey, hosting the morning drive-time show “Kasakai Mumbai” on Radio City. He later made his television debut with Star One’s “Ghost Bana Dost” and went on to feature in several other shows such as “Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi” on NDTV Imagine, “Zindadil” on ZeeNext, “Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai” on Star One, “Wheel Ghar Ghar Mein,” and “Kahani Shuru with Love Guru” on Zee TV. Alongside acting, he gained popularity as a host and presented various shows, including “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7,” “Science of Stupid,” “Dance India Dance Li’l Masters,” “Nach Baliye 9,” and numerous prestigious award shows.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Maniesh Paul recounted an amusing incident while discussing memorable encounters with celebrities. He fondly recalled an early experience from his career when he had recently begun hosting film award shows.

During Akshay Kumar’s exit from the stage, Maniesh Paul approached him and inquired, “Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye (at least say a dialogue).” “He turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that beizzati hogayi (I’ve been insulted),” he added.

Maniesh Paul expressed his awareness that the situation could either mark the end of his career or a new beginning. Despite the director’s advice not to do so, he made the bold decision to follow Akshay Kumar to his seat.

“I started telling him how he insulted me in front of my mother. I said I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits,” Maniesh said.

According to Maniesh Paul, after their conversation, Akshay Kumar praised his humor and expressed that he had a great time with him.

Maniesh Paul’s most recent appearance was in the movie “Rafuchakkar,” which was released on JioCinema. However, his last film in theaters was “JugJugg Jeeyo.”

