Manish Malhotra Set to Direct Meena Kumari Biopic

Manish Malhotra is making his directorial debut with a biopic on Meena Kumari.

The film is based on Meena Kumari’s books.

Kriti Sanon is being considered to play the lead role.

Amidst widespread speculations about a Meena Kumari biopic being developed, it has been reported that celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra will make his directorial debut with this project. The buzz is that actress Kriti Sanon is being considered to portray the iconic actress on screen. In a recent conversation, Manish Malhotra has now confirmed that he is indeed helming the Meena Kumari biopic and is actively engaged in crafting the film’s script.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, renowned designer Manish Malhotra has officially announced his foray into filmmaking. He confirmed that he will be directing a biopic centered around the life of the legendary actress Meena Kumari.

Manish said, “I don’t know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari.”

Manish revealed that he drew inspiration from the veteran actress Rekha, which motivated him to create a film based on the life of Meena Kumari.

He said, “Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true. But I was young and I was busy working but when I turned 40 I not only understood the genius of Meena Kumari but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt. I started watching that cinema and understanding it so much better. I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal with her expressions, the way she uses her eyes and her adaa.”

In an intriguing turn of events, Manish also showcased his styling skills by dressing actress Rekha for the cover of a prestigious international magazine. Rekha looked exceptionally stunning and emanated an aura of royalty in the outfits curated by him.

Manish Malhotra recently marked his 18th anniversary in the fashion industry with a grand Bridal Couture show held in Mumbai on July 20. The event featured his new collection, and the showstoppers for the night were Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are currently promoting their upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” During the show, Ranveer praised Manish’s talent and also hinted at his aspirations to venture into directing. The event was graced by several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, and many others, who are close friends of the designer.

For those unfamiliar, Alia Bhatt will be adorned in Manish Malhotra’s chiffon sarees in the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” as well as during its promotional events. A stunning ombré saree worn by her at a recent event in Delhi has already captured the admiration of the public.

