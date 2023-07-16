Mantasha Kiani Unseen wedding pictures with Wasif Muhammad

Mantasha Kiani tied the knot with renowned fitness trainer Wasif Muhammad.

Mantasha Kiani tied the knot with renowned fitness trainer Wasif Muhammad in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The couple’s special day was filled with joy, elegance, and enchanting moments that were captured in a series of unseen pictures, leaving fans and well-wishers in awe.

The wedding festivities commenced earlier this year when Mantasha and Wasif officially became husband and wife through their Nikkah ceremony, a significant and sacred event in Islamic traditions.

However, it was the subsequent shalima celebration that truly stole the show and showcased the couple’s love and happiness.

The recently surfaced unseen pictures from the shalima ceremony have taken social media by storm, with fans and followers gushing over the couple’s radiant smiles and the enchanting atmosphere of the event.

The glimpses into Mantasha and Wasif’s wedding day have captivated audiences, painting a vivid picture of love, togetherness, and unforgettable memories.

The bride, Mantasha Kiani, looked absolutely stunning in her traditional bridal attire. Adorned in a breathtakingly intricate bridal ensemble, she exuded grace and beauty.

Her bridal look was complemented by exquisite jewelry and a captivating smile that radiated happiness.

Wasif Muhammad, the dashing groom, looked equally handsome and dapper in his traditional attire. With his charismatic presence, he stood as a symbol of love and commitment, ready to embark on this new chapter of his life with Mantasha.

