Mara Wilson left acting for writing?

Mara Wilson did leave acting for writing. She took a 12-year hiatus from acting following her last film, Thomas and the Magic Railroad (2000), to focus on writing.

She returned to acting in 2012, but has predominantly worked in web series. In an interview in 2013, she stated that her film acting days are over, and that she is instead focusing on writing.

Wilson has written a number of things, including a memoir, Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame (2016), and a play, Sheeple (2013). She also writes for a number of websites and magazines, and does voice acting work.

Wilson has said that she enjoys writing because it allows her to express herself more creatively than acting did. She also said that she finds it more fulfilling to write about her own experiences than to play someone else’s character.

It seems that Mara Wilson is happy with her decision to leave acting for writing. She is doing well as a writer, and she seems to be enjoying her work.

