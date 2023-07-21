Margot Robbie Reflects On Her Hilarious Babysitter Prank

During the promotion of her recently released film “Barbie,” Margot Robbie shared a memorable prank she played on her babysitter that resulted in screams of terror.

As part of the Greta Gerwig film’s press tour, the Suicide Squad star recalled a time when she wanted her previous babysitter, Talia, back because she thought she was cool. However, a much older babysitter was hired instead, and Robbie was not pleased with the situation.

“I was just not happy about it,” Robbie said during her appearance on BBC Radio 2. “She told me to go have a bath, and I didn’t want to. She was very cranky, and I thought, ‘I’m going to show you.'”

With mischievous intent, Robbie got a big kitchen knife and ketchup, then staged a prank by lying naked on the tiles, covered in ketchup, and holding the knife.

After waiting for 45 minutes, the babysitter eventually discovered her on the floor, and the reaction was worth it. “Did she run screaming from the house?” host Zoe Ball asked, to which Robbie replied, “Oh yeah.”

Ryan Gosling, her co-star in the movie who plays Ken, chimed in, acknowledging that she had produced her own death. Robbie confirmed, “I did.”

Robbie also shared another playful memory from her childhood, recalling a pratfall she performed on the cinema stairs at a shopping center. The incident led to people calling for an ambulance, as she was known for being a bit of a dramatic child.