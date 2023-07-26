Margot Robbie reveals about how she achieved doll-perfect skin for Barbie movie

Margot Robbie’s skin in the Barbie movie has been praised for being doll-like.

The actress credits her skin to a special tea that she drank.

The tea is made with milk thistle, which is said to cleanse the liver.

Margot Robbie, the actress of the Barbie doll, has recently received accolades for having doll-like skin in Greta Gerwig’s film.

Fans were shocked to see their favorite actress with flawless skin, and it wasn’t just cosmetic procedures like facials and cosmetics that improved her complexion.

For the movie, Margot admitted that she used to drink “a special tea to get her skin doll-perfect.”

Agreeing with the actress’s statement, skin health specialist Jasmina Vico, who was in charge of keeping the stars glowing on-screen said, “Everything in the movies is about lighting. That’s when I thought, OK, we’re going to work on the liver, calm the nervous system, and make skin glow. But, crucially, we’re going to work on that glow from within.”

Jasmina mentioned that she shared “milk thistle tea, which is popular in her native Croatia” with the cast, which included Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Emma Mackey.

Jasmina shared, “Milk thistle cleanses your liver. When that happens, our liver automatically produces more glutathione, which then makes the skin more radiant.”

Elaborating on how this tea is made, Jasmina revealed that the “tea includes the spiky heart of milk thistle, which needs to be brewed for 20 minutes to achieve its bitter taste”.

“The liver likes anything bitter because it helps it to flush,” she added. “This tea is like a witch’s brew!” claimed the skin specialist.

It is reported that the “tea” was a hit among the Barbie cast and that is not all.

Jasmina disclosed she “gave Margot kefir and advised her to eat lots of fermented foods, like sauerkraut”.

