Margot Robbie’s Barbie Pink Days raise funds for charity
  • Margot Robbie organized “pink days” on the set of the ‘Barbie’ movie to raise money for charity.
  • Margot and Ryan that Margot made it a rule for the cast and crew to wear pink.
  • If someone didn’t wear pink, they had to donate money to a good cause.
In Greta Gerwig’s new movie, Margot Robbie portrays the famous doll character, Barbie. Her co-star, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, shared that Margot made it a rule for the cast and crew to wear pink, Barbie’s favorite color, once a week. If someone didn’t wear pink, they had to donate money to a good cause.

Ryan told People: “Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.”

Ryan Gosling, known for his role in ‘Drive,’ mentioned that the pink days helped create a sense of unity among the cast and crew. Surprisingly, even the male team members were enthusiastic about participating in the initiative.

He added: “What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.

“It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of ‘Dead Poets Society’, where they all get on their desk and say: ‘O captain! My captain!'”

In addition to the pink days, Margot also organized a sleepover for the actresses portraying Barbie dolls in the movie. They even had their own WhatsApp chat group to stay connected.

Simu Liu – who plays Ken 2 in the film – added to People: “Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi.

“So we made sure to show our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat.”

