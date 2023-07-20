Margot Robbie’s billion dollar Barbie promise to studios

Margot also shared that she didn’t ask to be the lead in the movie and would have been fine if another actor was chosen to play Barbie.

The ‘Babylon’ star recalled: “I didn’t want whoever our director was going to be – Greta being the first choice, but if she had said no – I didn’t want our director to feel pressured to put me in the role.

“So I was just really upfront about like, ‘I won’t be offended in the slightest. We could go to anyone. Whatever story you want to tell and whoever you want that to be, I support that. I’ve got skin in the game as a producer, I don’t have skin in the game as an actor, so be free with that choice.’

“And she was like, ‘Shut up, I want to write this for you’. And I was like, ‘You might feel pressured to say that, but…’ and we did that dance for a while.”

Margot continued: “And then eventually I just accepted that she did want me to play the role, and then she wrote it. She wrote me in and she wrote Ryan (Gosling) in, and it was our names printed in the script from the get-go: ‘Barbie – Margot, Ken – Ryan Gosling.'”