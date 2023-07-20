Margot Robbie’s billion dollar Barbie promise to studios

Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara two days after split news
The 33-year-old actress stars as the famous doll in a highly anticipated new film directed by Greta Gerwig. She got very excited while persuading studios to make the movie, comparing it to the success of ‘Jurassic Park’.
Speaking to Collider, Margot – who also produces the movie – said: “I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director.
“And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and (Steven) Spielberg’, that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig’.
“And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”
Margot also shared that she didn’t ask to be the lead in the movie and would have been fine if another actor was chosen to play Barbie.
The ‘Babylon’ star recalled: “I didn’t want whoever our director was going to be – Greta being the first choice, but if she had said no – I didn’t want our director to feel pressured to put me in the role.
“So I was just really upfront about like, ‘I won’t be offended in the slightest. We could go to anyone. Whatever story you want to tell and whoever you want that to be, I support that. I’ve got skin in the game as a producer, I don’t have skin in the game as an actor, so be free with that choice.’
“And she was like, ‘Shut up, I want to write this for you’. And I was like, ‘You might feel pressured to say that, but…’ and we did that dance for a while.”
Margot continued: “And then eventually I just accepted that she did want me to play the role, and then she wrote it. She wrote me in and she wrote Ryan (Gosling) in, and it was our names printed in the script from the get-go: ‘Barbie – Margot, Ken – Ryan Gosling.'”
