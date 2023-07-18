Margot Robbie’s surprising empathy for Barbie in upcoming film

Barbie will be more than just a light-hearted comedy.

Margot Robbie has said that she never expected to have so much empathy for Barbie in the upcoming film. She said that she didn’t know the character would “get down into her bones in this way” and that she “just didn’t ever expect to have so many big, profound conversations about the meaning of life or what true happiness is.”

Robbie’s comments suggest that the upcoming Barbie film will be more than just a light-hearted comedy. It seems that the film will explore some deeper themes, such as the nature of identity, the expectations placed on women, and the search for happiness.

This is not the first time that a Barbie film has tackled more serious themes. The 2007 film Barbie and the Diamond Castle explored the themes of friendship, loss, and grief. And the 2017 film Barbie: Star Light Adventure featured a Barbie who was struggling with self-doubt and anxiety.

It seems that the upcoming Barbie film will continue this trend of exploring more serious themes. This is a welcome change, as it will allow the film to appeal to a wider audience. It will also be interesting to see how Robbie’s performance as Barbie will help to bring these themes to life.

The upcoming Barbie film is directed by Greta Gerwig and is scheduled to be released in July 2023. It will also star Ryan Gosling as Ken, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, and Will Ferrell.

