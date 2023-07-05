Mariam Ansari is expecting her first child with husband Owais Khan

Mariam Ansari is a stunning Pakistani television actor.

She married Owais Khan.

She announced her pregnancy on social media.

Mariam Ansari is a stunning and accomplished Pakistani television actor. Mariam has appeared in a number of prominent Pakistani television shows, including Aangan and Dil Lagi. Mariam Ansari is married to Owais Khan, the son of former Pakistani wicketkeeper and captain Moin Khan and the brother of cricketer Azam Khan. Mariam Ansari’s admirers like her and are curious about her personal life. Her most recent work is the drama serial Hook.

Mariam Ansari married Owais Khan in December 2021. The star recently informed her followers of the excellent news. A video of Mariam Ansari with her mother-in-law is currently doing the rounds on social media. Mariam Ansari is showing off her baby bump, and her mother-in-law is showing her love. Check out this video of popular actor Mariam Ansari.

Take a look at the video:

Fans had conflicting feelings. The majority of fans felt that such videos should not be posted as announcements. Take a look at some of the comments.

