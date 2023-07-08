Mariam Ansari Welcomes a Precious Addition: A Baby Girl

Mariam Ansari is a renowned and beloved Pakistani television actress.

She is known for her exceptional performances in hit dramas like “Aangan” and “Dil Lagi”.

Mariam Ansari graced her followers with not only adorable pictures.

Advertisement

Mariam Ansari, the renowned and beloved Pakistani television actor known for her exceptional performances in hit dramas like “Aangan” and “Dil Lagi,” has recently embraced a new role in life. On July 4th, 2023, Mariam Ansari and her husband Owais Khan, son of former Pakistani wicketkeeper and captain Moin Khan and brother of cricketer Azam Khan, were blessed with the arrival of their precious baby girl, Amaya Khan. Excited to share the news with her fans, Mariam took to Instagram, where she shared three delightful pictures from her pregnancy shoot.

In her Instagram post, Mariam Ansari graced her followers with not only adorable pictures but also accompanied them with beautiful verses as captions. Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Mariam wrote, “Welcoming our little bundle of joy Amaya Khan. Thank you for making our life complete 04/07/2023.” Alongside this, she shared an Arabic dua, expressing her profound appreciation to Allah for blessing their lives with this precious gift.

Here are the pictures shared by Mariam Ansari:

Advertisement

The news of Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan’s baby girl has brought immense joy to their family, friends, and followers. The comments section of Mariam’s Instagram post has been flooded with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the new parents. The well-wishers are overjoyed by the arrival of the adorable little Amaya Khan, and they join Mariam and Owais in celebrating this special moment in their lives.

Mariam Ansari’s latest project, the drama serial “Hook,” continues to captivate audiences with her remarkable talent, even as she embarks on this beautiful journey of motherhood. Fans eagerly anticipate Mariam’s return to the screen, knowing that she will bring the same dedication and brilliance to her acting career as she does to her new role as a loving mother.

As Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan embark on this new chapter of their lives, their loved ones and fans shower them with blessings, love, and support. The arrival of baby Amaya Khan has undoubtedly brought immense happiness and contentment to the couple, making their lives even more complete and fulfilling.

Also Read Mariam Ansari is expecting her first child with husband Owais Khan Mariam Ansari is a stunning Pakistani television actor. She married Owais Khan....