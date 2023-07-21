Mariyam Nafees spectacular pictures with Husband

Mariyam Nafees is a young, talented, and beautiful Pakistani actress and host.

Mariyam Nafees is a young, talented, and beautiful Pakistani actress and host. She has gained popularity through her roles in various successful drama serials, such as “Yaqeen Ka Safar,” “Kam Zarf,” and “Mohabbat Chor Di Maine.” With a considerable social media following, Mariyam Nafees has garnered a lot of admiration from her fans.

Recently, she appeared in Hum TV’s drama serial “Neem,” captivating audiences with her performance. On the personal front, Mariyam Nafees is happily married to the director and producer Amaan Ahmed, and they make an adorable couple. She loves to share pictures of her husband on her social media accounts. Recently, she posted some beautiful pictures with him, where they both looked stunning in matching black outfits. Mariyam wore an elegant black Saree, while her husband donned a black suit, and they looked absolutely charming together.

