Mark Ronson Says He Felt Sympathetic To Ken In ‘Barbie’

Mark Ronson was so taken by Ken from the upcoming Barbie film that he wrote an entire song about it.

I’m just Ken is sung by Ryan Gosling’s character in the film, and it resonates as a rock ballad with an emo tinge. In an interview, Ronson explained that while he felt empathetic towards the character, he wasn’t sure if it would play a key role in the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

“You really fall in love with this hapless, but instantly sympathetic figure,” Ronson said of the song’s inspiration. “I had this idea for this lyric right away: ‘I’m just Ken / Anywhere else I’d be a 10’.” It just seemed amusing. It felt a little melancholy, like this unfortunate guy. He’s so attractive, but he can’t get a date.”

The seven-time Grammy winner went on to say that he did not expect the song to be so warmly accepted by Gerwig that she will alter a crucial scene to accommodate it.

Furthermore, when Ronson wrote the phrase “Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blond fragility?” he had no idea Gosling would be singing it.

When he heard the song, the La La Land actor fell in love with the concept and insisted on turning it into an emotional ballad.

Furthermore, Ronson included his “all-time hero” Slash and new Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese on the track.

In a recently released trailer for the film, Gosling shows off his excellent vocals as he bellows out the song, while also nailing his comedic timing well.

“I’m just Ken,” Gosling sings in the preview as the Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie. “Where I see love, she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?”

