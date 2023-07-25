Mathira taunts Nadir Ali for Objectifying Women

Currently, she is hosting a show on Bol TV, where her talent and charisma shine through.

Mathira, the stunning and confident Pakistani celebrity, is widely known for her bold and captivating personality. Fans adore her for being outspoken and unafraid to voice her opinions, particularly on various social issues. As an independent woman, she has been working diligently to support her family since her teenage years. Besides her striking looks, Mathira is also a highly intelligent host.

Currently, she is hosting a show on Bol TV, where her talent and charisma shine through. Her show has garnered much attention, and viewers appreciate her ability to tackle diverse topics with finesse. Mathira’s dynamic presence on screen has made her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, and she continues to be an influential voice for many of her fans.

Her journey from a hardworking teenager to a successful and accomplished celebrity is truly inspiring, and her dedication to her family and passion for discussing social issues have earned her the love and respect of many. With her charm and intelligence, Mathira remains a beloved personality in the hearts of her admirers.

Recently, she talked about YouTuber Nadir Ali’s podcast in her show. She called out Nadir Ali for attaining views through wrong questioning about women. Mathira said, “Well, I think he knows about the morals, he knows he is wrong but he lets the content go for the sake of views and ratings. I have seen this thing, I have given him the interview and I felt that he normally objectifies women. He doesn’t give that due respect and space to women. I had many retakes in his show because questions were inappropriate and answers were not coming well”. She says that she loved giving the interview to Tabish Hashmi. Tabish Hashmi’s show happened with a flow.

